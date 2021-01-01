The Frieling Brushed Stainless Steel French Press is an ideal option to brew some fresh coffee to go along with your morning breakfast or evening cookies. Featuring immaculate lines and a fine finesse, it has a classic design that looks great with most kitchen decors. Compact, easy to operate, and space-saving, it can easily be accommodated on your kitchen counter without occupying much space.The Brushed Stainless Steel French Press from Frieling is made from premium-quality 18/10 stainless steel for unrivaled sturdiness and durability. It has a brushed stainless steel finish, which looks striking and blends well with most countertops. This classic French press is available in a range of coffee-making capacities, which can be chosen as per your requirement. Featuring double-wall insulation, this French press keeps your coffee hot for a longer period. This coffee maker has a cool-touch handle with a good grip that allows you to pour the coffee without dripping or spilling.The Brushed Stainless Steel French Press is low on maintenance and can be easily cleaned with plain water. It is dishwasher safe and can be simply kept in the machine to get rid of the coffee stains and build up. Size: 8 Oz.