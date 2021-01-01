Barn doors combine Old World charm with modern spatial efficiency, and now you can add a privacy function to keep pesky interlopers out and peaceful solitude in. INOX is an innovative engineering company that designs and manufactures premium decorative hardware and door locks, including this industry-exclusive Barn Door Lock. A simple yet elegant privacy lock for residential, hospitality, or commercial applications. Installed inside the jamb, rather than the traditional lock in the door, the bolt slides securely into the barn door's discrete strike. A release button with decorative cap is installed on the outside of the door for emergency access. A barn door gifts your home or establishment with added beauty and functionality, and now it can provide privacy as well. INOX Brushed Satin Chrome Interior Barn Door Lock | EC1217-BD4312-26D