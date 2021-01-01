18" x 52" Brushed Nickel Framed On the Door Mirror - Amanti Art

This high quality full length mirror complements your decor without the need for unsightly "over the door" brackets. Our On The Door Mirror comes with two hooks to hang directly on your door without additional anchors or brackets. With a 14 x 48" viewing area, it gives you a full image either on the back of a door or on the wall as a standard full length mirror. This mirror features a contemporary, subtly brushed silver frame with flat profile. Metallic finish and minimalist shape will provide a modern look to any room. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and home owners alike to create beautiful functional livin Size: 18" X 52".