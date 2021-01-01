From better homes & gardens
Better Homes & Gardens 1" Brushed Nickel Cage, 120-180", Single Curtain Rod
Advertisement
This beautiful Better Homes and Gardens 1-inch diameter Cage Single Drapery Rod in plated brushed nickel finish is sure to enhance any window or sliding door and features an expandable width of 120 to 180 inches. Each finial highlights an open round cage design with a beautiful brushed plated nickel finish. Included with this set is a 1-inch metal single rod, two decorative cage finial end pieces, three sturdy mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions. The adjustable bracket projection (from wall to end of bracket) is 3.5 – 4.5 inches. Clean/dust with a slightly damp cloth.