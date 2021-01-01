Head West Brushed Nickel and Chrome Rectangular Framed Beveled Accent Wall Vanity Mirror - 24 x 30

Complete your room with a piece that combines class and style into one attractive package. This mirror features a sleek, brushed-nickel frame with chrome details. It's designed in a transitional-style to suit both contemporary and traditional decor. Its beveled glass construction gives it a brilliant shine when it catches the light just right. This little detail elevates the piece's luxurious and elegant allure, making an already beautifully made piece even better. This mirror is perfect for display above a bathroom vanity or powder room pedestal sink and can be hung vertically or horizontally.