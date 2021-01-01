The 754-BN Double Handle Faucet presents a graceful curved design with a hint of traditional sentiment. Its compact design makes it a perfect fit in smaller spaces. Available in chrome, brushed nickel or antique bronze, the 754-BN is tested and proven to function properly. Comes with a discreet lift rod positioned behind the faucet. Shipped with ADA approval and our limited lifetime warranty. A matching pop-up drain is included with this faucet that will have a corresponding finish. The dimensions for the 754-BN are 6\" x 4-3/4\" x 5-7/8\". Sir Faucet Brushed Nickel 2-handle 4-in Centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 754-BN