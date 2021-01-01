Bellaterra home newest faucets are single handled, which allows simple control over the flow pressure and temperature. This style is available in brushed nickel, new black, and oil rubbed bronze color finishes. The curved spout as well as the single hole mount features give the faucet a clean modern look with an elegant touch to it. With a solid brass construction, ceramic valve, and pre-installed stainless steel netted soft hose ensures rust and spot resistant which provides long lasting functionality and an easy to clean process. Last but not least, all the mounting tools come with the product, so it is ready to be part of your home right out the box. Bellaterra Home Brushed Nickel 1-Handle Single Hole Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain Stainless Steel | LF166-BN-W