Brushed Modern & Contemporary Beveled Bathroom Mirror

Looking to make the most of your walls? A mirror offers useful reflection (everyone can use a quick preen on their way out the door) and can help make space feel larger, all while adding a decorative touch to complement your room's aesthetic. This one, for example, features a silver- and black-finished frame for a sleek, modern look. The beveled glass reflective surface gives this mirror a highly reflective surface that will capture light as well as the eye. Size: 38.5" H x 28.5" W