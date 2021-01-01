Ivy Hill Tile Brushed Lady Gray 2 in. x 8 in. x 8 mm Marble Floor and Wall Tile, Brown / White / Gray

The Brushed Lady Gray 2 in. x 8 in. Marble floor and wall tile will provide endless design possibilities from contemporary to classic. It creates a great focal point to suit a variety of settings. Using a subway tile as a backsplash will add style and color to your kitchen decor or any decorated room in your home. It will also give it a more distinct look. The natural material will have a color variation. Color: Brown / White / Gray.