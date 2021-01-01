From brooklyn + max
Brooklyn + Max Brunswick Solid Wood 14 inch Wide Rectangle Rustic Narrow Side Table in Brunette Brown
Good things really do come in small packages. Nothing could illustrate this better than the design of our Brunswick Narrow Side Table which features two open shelves providing plenty of storage space. The table is sized perfectly to allow room for a table lamp, book and family photos. A perfect companion to any sofa or arm chair. This flexible piece can also be used as a bedside table or in other multiple settings. Color: Brunette Brown.