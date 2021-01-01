Brunswick LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (FM43518-WH)

The Brunswick LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Kuzco Lighting is a sleek and simple modern piece that brings a clean and welcoming layer of light to spaces. Made of smooth steel, the circular body wraps around the central diffuser in a soothing and even way, perfectly contrasting with the bright light emitted from the wide, encompassing frosted polymeric diffuser. An energy-efficient LED rests within the piece, emitting an appealing layer of light. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White