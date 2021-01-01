From chic home design
Chic Home Design Bruno Modern Grey Accent Bench Leather in Gray | FBH2636-LW
Advertisement
Chic Home tufted seating with legs of goldtone luxe-gloss finish and of PU leather upholstery. The bench will add a pop of glitz to your decor and can harmonize with any other furniture in any room and become a wonderful accent bench, versatile to use as an entryway bench, living room bench, dining bench, nook bench, bedroom bench or side bench. Chic Home Design Bruno Modern Grey Accent Bench Leather in Gray | FBH2636-LW