Brunk 35.5" Dining Table

Includes (1) table. the table is made of MDF and rubberwood. the base is made of metal in a black finish. can fit up to 6 chairs. fully assembled dimension table 71"l x 35.5"d x 30"h. transitional style.Features:Table is made of MDF and RubberwoodBase is made of metal in a black finishan fit up to 6 chairsTable 71"L x 35.5"D x 30"HIncludes (1) TableFixed TableTransitional StyleTable Shape: RectangularTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: MetalBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: YesNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: OakBase Color: BlackTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 6Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: SledStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: MetalDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:GSA Approved: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 71Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Length When Fully Extended: Overall Width - Front to Back: 35.5Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 112Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warran