Brueck Blackthorn Wallpaper Design, 1892' Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Product Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: CottonAdditional Materials: Color: Green/Blue/GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: William MorrisStyle: Traditional;EclecticOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 10" H x 8" W x 2" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 2" D, 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 2" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoOther Plants & Flowers: YesTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Blackthorn Wallpaper Design, 1892Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 2" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 2" D): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 10" H x 8" W x 2" D): 10Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 2" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 10" H x 8" W x 2" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 2" D): 2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 10" H x 8" W x 2" D): 2Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 10" H x 8" W x 2" D): 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 2" D): 1.3Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 2" D): 2.3Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 2" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 2" D): 7.3Assembly:Installatio