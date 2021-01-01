DelightFULL Brubeck Oval Chandelier - Color: Brass

Smooth, soulful, rhythmic. American Jazz Pianist Dave Brubeck's expressive, unfettered personality jump from the realm of music to lighting in the inspired Brubeck Oval Chandelier from DelightFULL. Jazz is central to the work of DelightFULL. The Portuguese studio bakes in the music, design, and artisanal techniques of the post-war era into each of their freshly styled works. Metal tubes are handcrafted and hand-arranged in spacious rings as a multi-tier silhouette similar in character to a resonating pipe organ. The pipes move in staggered order with the same energy as Brubeck's soulful keys. A set of bulbs inside shines through the pipes, leaving warm highlights on the forms. The outpouring light is one filled with warmth, comfort, and spirit. Shape: Oval. Color: Brass. Finish: Polished Brass