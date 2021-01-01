VintageView BRS3-VR Vino 6" Wine Rack Retention Strap Accessory Wine and Bar Rack Accessory Wine Bottle Retention Straps

VintageView BRS3-VR Vino 6" Wine Rack Retention Strap Universal Wine Bottle Retention Straps are a universal, elastic bottle retention system designed to securely fit over any standard or magnum sized bottle on any VintageView wine rack. These fabric straps come in pairs and are connected, easily over both the bottle and the wine rack using Velcro. This will securely fasten bottles to any of VintageView’s label-or cork-forward wine racks to ensure they stay put in high traffic areas or regions affected by seismic activity.Features:Each pair includes either one short neck and one long base (for W Series, Vino Pins, Island Display Racks), or two long base pieces (for all other VintageView or other wine racks)The Universal Wine Bottle Retention Straps will work with most 750ml, Champagne, and magnum-sized bottlesOrder one set for each bottle of wine storedConstructed of the best quality fabric, elastic, and VelcroBacked by a lifetime warrantyFastens easily to a rack and bottle base/neck using a simple Velcro systemThe Velcro connection features a VintageView logo, but if you don’t love to show off the brand as much as us, simply rotate the connection point to the back of the bottleAt VintageView, we create the preferred wine racks and accessories for design professionals and design - focused DIYers Wine Bottle Retention Straps N/A