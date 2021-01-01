From tech lighting

Tech Lighting Brox LED Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: Small

$1,963.50 on sale
($2,310.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Bring a bold sculptural presence to your indoor spaces with the Brox LED Pendant from Tech Lighting. Suspended from above by four slim cables, a three-dimensional cube structure of aluminum places integrated LEDs into its flat-sided framework. The lamping is power-efficient and damp-listed, gentled into an ambient warmth from above by a series of acrylic diffusers set over light bays embedded in both the inside and outside of the structure. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Nightshade Black

