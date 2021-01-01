Brownstone Console Table 98239

Solid Sheesham Wood|Rich Woodgrain|Nut Brown Finish|Routed Edge|Dovetail Top|Picture Frame Legs with Floating Foot|.Showcase your favorite lamp or hang your prized painting over this stunning Brownstone console table in your entryway or living room. Constructed of solid sheesham with our Brownstone Nut brown finish that perfectly compliments the grain of the wood. Picture framing legs help to elevate the simple design to a more sophisticated look. Whether you are searching for that perfect console table or an entire table group you won't be disappointed with this one. .