Bel Air Lighting Browns 15 in. 3-Light Brushed Nickel Flush Mount with White Marbleized Glass Shade

The Browns Collection from Bel Air exhibits traditional style ceiling lights, designed to bring functional illumination and a decorative touch to your home's interior. Combining a sophisticated brushed nickel finish with white marbleized glass, the Browns 15 in. flush mount will blend seamlessly with a variety of decor styles from classic, to county, to modern. The low profile design makes it easy to fit into compact spaces with low ceiling clearance, and a damp rating makes it suitable for use in bathroom areas. Three 60-Watt light bulbs are housed inside the bowl-shaped shade, offering an ample amount of light for living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. The Browns Collection strives to provide high-quality fixtures at an affordable price point, and is available in a variety of finishes and sizes for every home.