Benefit Cosmetics Shade 01 Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo. Triple your styling power! Benefit’s NEW Brow Styler 2-in-1 wax-pencil & powder duo is all you need to create 3 essential eyebrow looks! The waterproof*, 18-hour wear* wax-pencil effortlessly sculpts and shapes brows. The loose filling powder’s precise angled felt tip allows for mess-free application while building easily for a soft and natural look. Included signature Tips & Tricks teach you how to create any brow look you want, from soft & full to bold & defined! *Instrumental test on 20 women • 3 brow styles in 1 tool • Mess-free application • Available in 8 shades • Includes signature Tips & Tricks • 100% said pencil created a sculpted look** • 98% said powder made brows look fuller** • 99% said Brow Styler is versatile enough to create different brow looks** **self-evaluation by 106 women after 1 week HOW TO APPLY: Personalize your brow style! 1. For a Soft & Full look: Give it a shake and carefully twist open the powder, swirling the precision felt tip around the inside to remove any excess product. Then, apply the powder to your brows to shape and fill sparse areas. 2. For a Clean & Shaped look: Sculpt and define your brows using the wax-pencil to draw hair-like strokes. 3. For a Bold & Defined look: Apply loose powder on top of the wax-pencil to amplify your look. BEAUTY TIP: Get your eyebrow look on lock! Set your brow styles with 24-Hr Brow Setter (sold separately) for amazingly long-lasting arches.