Brophy 1 - Light Dimmable Wall Mount

Features:Number of lights: 1Max wattage: 100Dimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Wall MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Satin opalShade Shape: DomeFixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: AluminumNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code (Finish: Satin Nickel): A19Recommended Bulb Shape Code (Finish: Oiled Bronze): A20Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: Up/DownReversible Mounting: YesStyle: TraditionalBack Plate Material: AluminumCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: ETL Listed: cUL Listed: MET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: FIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Backplate Dimensions: 8" H x 5" W x 0.75" D.Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 5.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 5.75Shade Depth - Front to Back: 5.75Overall Weight: 3.6Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: Cord Cover Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Oiled Bronze