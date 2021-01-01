From lotiyo
Broonel GreyRechargeable USI Stylus Pen - Compatible with The ASUS Flip C436 14' 2 in 1 Chromebook
Advertisement
Create, edit, draw, write and doodle with pen-point accuracy USI Compliant - Create across multiple USI supported devices with the Broonel Rechargeable USI Pen Precision tip and pressure sensitivity level of 4096 gives you complete control, as if it's pen to paper. Write naturally while your PC instantly converts your handwriting to text Micro-USB Charging Port Compactly designed to fit in the pocket of your carrying case or backpack