From bay isle home
Brookvale Geometric Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Advertisement
The dense, sisal-like construction of this rug makes it one of the most popular selections of outdoor rugs available. The heat-set, cabled yarn structure provides a solid texture with incomparable durability, while the rich colorations of tone-on-tones afford unlimited options and design possibilities to enhance any open setting. This rug is stain, soil and sun resistant to withstand the outdoor elements and ensure longevity. Rug Size: 5'3" x 7'4"