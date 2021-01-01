Brookvale Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool

Retro style + super modern functionality = this swivel bar stool that, TBH, we're more than a little obsessed with. It's made with a metal pedestal base that supports the seat for a minimalist look. The seat has a bentwood back with cutouts for a breezy twist with retro vibes. Plus, the seat itself (and a strip along the top of the back) are upholstered with foam-filled, 100% polyester upholstery for a little extra padding. Plus, since the seat height is adjustable, it can be easily tailored to suit your surfaces. Upholstery: Teal