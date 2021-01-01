Avanity BROOKS-VS60 Brooks 60” Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Granite Top and Two Undermount Sinks Chilled Gray / Black Granite Top

Avanity BROOKS-VS60 Brooks 60 Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Granite Top, and Two Undermount Sinks Avanity BROOKS-VS60 Vanity Package Includes: Wood vanity cabinet 1" Stone vanity top Two oval undermount single basin sinks Vanity Cabinet Features: Constructed of solid poplar frame and birch veneer plywood Covered under limited 1 year warranty Ample storage space in a compact design Vanity features one full sized cabinet with matching doors providing ample storage space Vanity features four full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glides Equipped with one shelf allowing for even more storage capacity This model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sink Vanity is crated and shipped fully assembled Solid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performance Vanity Top Features: Vanity top is constructed of stone, providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearance Covered under 1 year limited warranty Top features two undermount single basin sink Faucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separately Equipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Rear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneath Vanity top is equipped with 4" backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter top Sturdy mounting assembly – ensuring safety and reliability All hardware needed for installation is included Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Overall Height: 34" (measured from ground level to countertop surface) Overall Depth: 21-1/2" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet) Overall Width: 60" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet) Cabinet Installation Type: Free Standing Number of Drawers: 4 Number of Shelves: 1 Vanity Top and Sink Specifications: Vanity Top Thickness: 1" Vanity Top Depth: 22" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top) Vanity Top Width: 61" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top) Backsplash Included: Yes Sink Basin Width: 12-1/5" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Sink Basin Length: 15-2/5" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Sink Basin Depth: 6-7/10" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Drain Outlet Connection: 1-4/5" Double Chilled Gray / Black Granite Top