Avanity BROOKS-VS30 Brooks 30” Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Granite Top and One Undermount Sink Chilled Gray / Black Granite Top

Avanity BROOKS-VS30 Brooks 30 Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Granite Top, and One Undermount Sink Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinet1" Stone vanity topOval undermount single basin sinkVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of solid poplar frame and birch veneer plywoodCovered Under Limited 1 Year WarrantyAmple storage space in a compact designVanity features one full sized cabinet with matching doors providing ample storage spaceVanity features two full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesEquipped with one shelf allowing for even more storage capacityThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkConfiguration: Vanity base only – top and sink will need to be ordered separately Vanity is crated and shipped fully assembledSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of stone, providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under 1 Year Limited warrantyTop features one undermount single basin sinkFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelyEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Rear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneathVanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter topFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly – ensuring safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is included Vanity Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 35”(measured from ground level to countertop surface)Overall Depth: 22”(measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 31”(measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 2Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top and Sink Specifications:Vanity Top Thickness: 1”Vanity Top Depth: 22”(measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top)Vanity Top Width: 31” (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top)Backsplash Included: YesSink Basin Width: 16-1/10" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Sink Basin Length: 13” (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Sink Basin Depth: 6-7/10” (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-4/5" Single Chilled Gray / Black Granite Top