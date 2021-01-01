The Picket House Furnishings Brooks Queen Platform Storage 5PC Bedroom Set is going to look amazing in your home! This set includes a bed, dresser, mirror, chest and nightstand. The platform storage bed offers two spacious drawers in the footboard, perfect for storing away extra blankets and linens. The headboard adds extra flair with its plank styling. Theres plenty of storage in the case pieces and the top drawers feature black, felt lining to help protect your more delicate belongings. The nightstand comes with two USB ports in the back, letting you keep your devices charged while you sleep. The black finish will easily be a staple in your home year after year and it pairs beautifully with the dark metal drawer hardware. Add this set to your home today for a look that never goes out of style!