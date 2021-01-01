Picket House Furnishings Brooks Queen Platform Storage Bed in Black

The Picket House Furnishings Brooks Queen Platform Storage Bed is going to look amazing in your home! This bed comes with two spacious storage drawers in the footboard, allowing you to easily store away extra blankets or linens. The headboard adds extra flair with its plank styling, making it a bed youll want to fall into every night! The black finish adds character and charm and will never go out of style. The dark metal drawer hardware pairs beautifully with the finish; while the bevel edges and bun feet complete the look.