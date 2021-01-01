Brooklyn Loom Cotton TENCEL™ 6 Piece Towel Set, Khaki

The Brooklyn Loom Cotton TENCEL™ Towel Set presents the perfect balance between softness and durability. The unique properties of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers allow for a long lasting towel that is absorbent and quick drying, with all the benefits of soft and smooth cotton. From sourcing to production, TENCEL™ is made with sustainability in mind by using environmentally responsible practices. This six piece set features two wash cloths (12"W x 12"L), two hand towels (16"W x 28"L), and two bath towels (30"W x 54"L) with a dobby style border offered in white, grey, khaki, blush, sage green and blue.