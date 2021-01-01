Brooklyn Desk Desk, One Size , Gray

This ladder desk with bookshelf makes for a useful workspace in your home. Whether in your home office or your living room, this computer desk has all the space you need to keep your work essentials organized. With two open storage cubbies in front of the desk, cord management features to organize your electronic wires easily, two shelves above for books, and a metal magnet board for hanging up your calendar and family pictures. The table and shelves are made out of durable laminate with a flattering, wood grain appearance and the angled framing is made from metal in a ladder inspired design. This ladder desk makes an urban industrial statement with a mid century modern feel, for an overall stylish addition to your home.Desk Type: Computer DeskIncluded: 1 Desk(s)Features: Built-In Keyboard Tray, Quick ShipJoinery: Cam LockShape: RectangleTools Required: Phillips (not Included), Screws (included)Measurements: 72 Height/Inches, 20 Depth/Inches, 36 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 100 LbsWeight (lb.): 44 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFrame Content: 100% MetalMetal Finish: BlackTop Material: MetalNumber of Cubbies: 2Number of Shelves: 2Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Industrial, ModernCountry of Origin: Imported