"Brooklyn Bridge Park and Financial District - VI" by David Ayash Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Masters Fine Art is a company that travels around the world to bring the best in fine art from outstanding artists from different lands. They believe that art is the soul of the world, that it represents Trademark Fine Art human essence. MFA works mostly with Latin American art. It portrays a happy view of life, represented with bright beautiful colors, music, dance, love, hope and happiness, giving you the feeling that Trademark Fine Art can overcome all hardships with all the beautiful things Trademark Fine Art still have in life. The art Masters Fine Art carries is many things: colorful, contemporary, sexy, emotional, musical, romantic. Above all it is beautiful and full of joy. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Size: 12" H x 19" W x 2" D