Unique color erosion and modern distressing techniques helped create the contemporary blue, grey and ivory mixed pattern design of allen + roth’s Brooklyn Area Rug.?houghtfully woven with a premium blend of synthetic yarn, this area rug is highly resistant to crushing, matting and every day wear-and-tear, so it will stay newer looking longer.?deal for living rooms, dining areas, entryways, offices, bedrooms and more, this designer style also offers superior stain resistance, trusted durability and vivid color clarity, all at an affordable price.?lean up is a breeze so you can live worry free!?imply spot clean spills with a mild solution of detergent and water and vacuum as needed. This area rug is backed with durable jute and thus a rug pad is recommended to protect the life of your rug and your flooring beneath. allen + roth Brooklyn 8 x 10 Aqua Indoor Geometric Vintage Area Rug in Blue | 92104 60129 096120