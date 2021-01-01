Enjoy a little tranquility and comfort in the Brooklyn freestanding bath. The oval, ergonomic design provides a comfortable, relaxing way to enjoy some much-deserved me time as you stretch out and enjoy a deep, relaxing soak. With its graceful curves and classic elegance, this versatile bathtub complements a wide range of tastes and styles. What could be better than luxury and practicality at an amazing price? Wyndham Collection Brooklyn 30-in W x 60-in L White with Brushed Nickel Trim Acrylic Oval Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub