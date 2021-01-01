Design House Brookings Plywood Assembled Shaker 36x34.5x24 in. 2-Door Lazy Susan Corner Base Kitchen Cabinet in Espresso, Brown

Create a stunning kitchen with Design House Brookings Kitchen Cabinets. We offer you a less expensive option, with quality and style comparable to competitors. All cabinets come equipped with 6-way adjustable soft-close hinges, with the availability of optional slow-close drawer glides, so your doors and drawers can remain as quiet as possible. Design House kitchen cabinets are CARB P2 compliant and have a -year limited warranty. These kitchen cabinets come fully assembled, making the installation process fast and easy. Cabinets and cabinet accessories are sold separately for your ability to customize. Color: Espresso.