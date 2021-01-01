Design House Brookings 36-inch Unassembled Bathroom Vanity without Top in Gray

The Design House Brookings Bathroom Vanity Cabinets offer a look that will match any style, from rustic to modern. All vanities come equipped with 6-way adjustable soft-close hinges and slow-close drawer glides so your doors and drawers can remain as quiet as possible. Features include 3-inch wide shaker door trim, 1/2-inch plywood with poplar veneer for side and bottom panels, and ¾-inch solid maple face frame. Our RTA (ready to assemble) cabinets use a metal clip connector system, making the assembly process fast and easy. Style of drawers/doors: Shaker, Number of drawers: 2, Number of doors: 2, Number of shelves: 0.This product is TSCA Title VI compliant and comes with a 1-year limited warranty