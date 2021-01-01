From kohler
KOHLER Brookfield All-in-One Undermount Cast Iron 33 in. Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in White with Simplice Kitchen Faucet
Work like a pro in the kitchen. Inspired by professional kitchens, the Simplice faucet brings elegant design and exceptional ergonomics to home chefs. The pull-down sprayhead lets you switch between three functions with pushbutton ease: an aerated stream for filling pots and pitchers; Sweep spray for cleaning; and Boost function for increased flow. The high-arching coil spring removes for easy cleaning. Color: White.