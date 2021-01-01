From james martin vanities
James Martin Vanities Brookfield 60 in. W x 23.5 in. D x 34.3 in. H Bath Vanity in Warm Cherry with Eternal Marfil Quartz Top
The Brookfield 60 in. single sink, warm cherry vanity by James Martin Vanities features hand carved accenting filigrees and raised panel doors. 2-doors, on either side, open to shelves for storage below and 3-center drawers, made up of a lower double-height drawer and both middle and top short-length standard drawers, offer additional storage space. Antique brass finish hardware, decorative wood backsplash, door, and drawer pulls included. The look is completed with a polished marfil top by Silestone and premium solid surface sink.