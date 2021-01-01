The Brookfield bath vanity by James Martin Vanities measures 26.0 in. W x 23.5 in. D x 34.3 in. H, providing ample storage for your bath space. Quartz vanity top included with porcelain undermount sink, and wooden backsplash. Vanity top pre-drilled for 8 in. wide set faucet for easy installation – faucet sold separately. Comes with antique brass cabinet hardware. Hand polished quartz top is durable enough to withstand the test of time elevating your space from bland to beautiful with its elegant veining and crisp white background. Decorative furniture grade vanity gives your bathroom an elegant touch. All cabinet interiors and exteriors are sealed with moisture and UV resistant finishes. Our cabinets feature soft-close door hinges (except instances where interior construction or the design style require the use of traditional barrel hinges). All James Martin Vanities have vertical supports and corner brackets reinforce the strength of the cabinet corners, as well as help distribute the weight of the countertop. James Martin Vanities Brookfield 26-in Bright White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Charcoal Soapstone Quartz Top | 147-V26-BW-3CSP