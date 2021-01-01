EcoPure Gray Brooke Duvet Set

Ecopure Brooke Duvet Set. The EcoPure Brooke Duvet set is made for those who want style and sustainability for their bedroom retreat. The 100% Organic cotton percale is garment washed for extra softness and light-weight for a restful night’s sleep. The duvet features a serene light gray stripe pattern and is detailed with knife edges for a clean look. The duvet cover has a hidden-button closure with pearled white buttons. The shams have a 3.5 in stitched ruffle in a matching fabric with a 6 in center back overlap fabric closure. The Twin Set comes with one standard sham, the Full/Queen Set comes with two standard shams, and the King Set comes with two king shams. Measurements: Twin duvet cover: 68 in W x 90 in L; Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L Full/Queen duvet cover: 92 in W x 96 in L; Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L King duvet cover: 110 in W x 96 in L; Shams: 20 in W x 36 in L