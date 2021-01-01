From ecopure
EcoPure Gray Brooke Duvet Set
Ecopure Brooke Duvet Set. The EcoPure Brooke Duvet set is made for those who want style and sustainability for their bedroom retreat. The 100% Organic cotton percale is garment washed for extra softness and light-weight for a restful night’s sleep. The duvet features a serene light gray stripe pattern and is detailed with knife edges for a clean look. The duvet cover has a hidden-button closure with pearled white buttons. The shams have a 3.5 in stitched ruffle in a matching fabric with a 6 in center back overlap fabric closure. The Twin Set comes with one standard sham, the Full/Queen Set comes with two standard shams, and the King Set comes with two king shams. Measurements: Twin duvet cover: 68 in W x 90 in L; Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L Full/Queen duvet cover: 92 in W x 96 in L; Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L King duvet cover: 110 in W x 96 in L; Shams: 20 in W x 36 in L