Brookcrest 8 - Light Kitchen Island Rectangle Pendant

Features:Sand Coal W/ Gold LeafTraditional StylingETL RatedFixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: Square / RectangleNumber of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Secondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Gold LeafShade Included: YesShade Material: Metal;CrystalShade Color: Sand CoalHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: RodSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoADA Compliant: NoETL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 24.91Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Wi