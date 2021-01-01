Linon Home Decor Brook 24 in. Caramel Cushioned Bar Stool, Caramel/Brown

The Brook Counter Stool has an excellent blend of style and stability for your kitchen counter. This stool has a full back, providing a lot of support, so you can sit comfortably for an extended period of time. It features an armless design, so you can fit it under the counter or bar. This bar stool features a vinyl seat, which resembles the look of leather yet is especially easy to maintain. Its frame is made from wood, making it easy to maintain and creating a homey, aesthetically appealing look. This stool has a nailhead trim, adding visual interest and contrast. It has a foot rest, so you have a place to comfortably put your feet while sitting. Color: Caramel/Brown.