The MR Direct 632 ensemble is a distinctive pairing of a vessel-sink and vessel-faucet. All MR Direct glass vessel sinks are created of thick, tempered glass, making them less vulnerable to damage from high temperatures. Their non-porous, polished surface is extremely attractive and sanitary - naturally resistant to stains, odors, and discoloration. This model features a sedimentary rock appearance as bronze, gold, and brown foils repeat across the bowl’s smooth interior and textured exterior. With an overall measurement of 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-3/4 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 18 inches. The 721-ABR, single-handle, vessel faucet offers tall, orderly, contemporary styling. Standing at a 12-1/4 inch height with a 4-1/2 inch spout reach, its distinct edges and geometric angles flaunt a European air. The lone handle atop the 90Ð faucet enhances the fixture's forthright appearance and ceramic disc cartridges assure long-term dependable operation. An attractive antique bronze finish completes its distinctive appearance. The faucet is constructed without lead and is compliant with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) standards, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the cUPC (Uniform Plumbing Code of the United States and Canada), the ADA (American Disabilities Act) and carries the EPAs WaterSense label. In addition to the 721 faucet, this ensemble includes a specially-designed, pop-up drain which springs into place with a gentle touch. For support of the bowl above the counter, a matching sink ring is also provided. Both drain and ring match the antique bronze finish of the faucet. MR Direct Gold, Bronze Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) | 632-721-ABR