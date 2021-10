Brighten up any corner of your home with this gorgeous set of mirrors. Gliseria Soto crafts the pair in the Cuzcajo style using hand-carved wood covered in bronze leaf. Add them to your living room gallery wall or hang them anywhere you need a sparkle of light. Cuzcajo mirrors are popular remnants of the Andean Baroque style of art born during the colonial era. The style mixes the intricate designs and heavy decoration of Spanish baroque art with materials native to the Andes.