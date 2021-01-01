Buy the 25" Bronze Eclectic Abstract Metal Wall Décor at Michaels. com. Display this round wall accent against a white background and on top of a mid-height wooden cabinet decorated with pottery. Display this round wall accent against a white background and on top of a mid-height wooden cabinet decorated with pottery. Create an excellent focal point in any blank wall space by adding depth and of texture on your wall. A bold structure with a mesmerizing design that is both eye catching and uniquely sleek. Details:Bronze colored24.5" x 3.5" x 24.5"Ready to hangMetalSuitable for indoor use only | 25" Bronze Eclectic Abstract Metal Wall Décor By Ivory And Iris in White | Michaels®