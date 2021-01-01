Shop Bronze Arrow Cast Iron Bookends Set at Michaels. com. These unique bookends feature an arrow's feathers on one bookend and the arrowhead on the other. These unique bookends feature an arrow's feathers on one bookend and the arrowhead on the other, making it seem as though the arrow is piercing through any row of books placed between them. The cast iron construction with a distressed antique bronze finish easily works with a variety of design aesthetics from traditional to country. These decorative bookends will add interest and fun to any bookshelf, side table or console table. Details: Bronze 5.25" x 5.25" x 3.5" Set of 2 bookends Arrow design Metal construction | Bronze Arrow Cast Iron Bookends Set By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®