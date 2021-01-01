Buy this Bronze Aluminum Traditional Microphone Sculpture Set at Michaels. com. Arrange this Bronze Aluminum Traditional Microphone Sculpture Set as standalone or as a set of accent pieces or home decors. Arrange this Bronze Aluminum Traditional Microphone Sculpture Set as standalone or as a set of accent pieces or home decors. Calling all artist! This sculpture will remind you of the rhythm that moves you everyday. Features a thin stand and hexagonal base. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item is shipped in one carton. Calling all artist! This sculpture will remind you of the rhythm that moves you everyday. Details: Bronze Large: 21"Medium: 20" Small: 17" Aluminum Wipe clean with a dry cloth Recommended for indoor use Set of 3 | Bronze Aluminum Traditional Microphone Sculpture Set By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®