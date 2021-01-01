Bronze 1 - Bulb Outdoor Wall Lantern

Gentle light filters through a frosted glass shade that delicately invokes the feel of a tranquil retreat after a long day. A soothing bronze finish completes this Zen design, making the Scottsdale Wall Sconce a perfect light for welcoming you and your guests home. Perfect for either side of your entryway, on your patio, or in your home, a relaxing atmosphere is achieved anywhere you place it. Expertly crafted, the Scottsdale Sconce has many well-placed details that compliment all decor styles making your home feel professionally designed.