Bronwood Bar & Counter Stool

Bring home this cow print-designed counter stool to adorn your kitchen counter space. It has been constructed from solid wood and rubberwood which ensures durability and is equipped with foot rails for stability. The stool also features bold black and white finish which provides an elegant appearance to it. This traditional themed backless stool can blend with any house interior. This stool can be a great addition to your kitchen counter. Seat Height: Bar Stool (30.5" Seat Height), Base Color: Black, Seat Color: Black/White