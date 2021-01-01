From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork Brontes 25.5-in x 25.5-in White Urethane Ceiling Medallion | CM25BR2-03500
Advertisement
Modeled after original historical patterns and designs. Solid urethane for maximum durability and detail. Lightweight for quick and easy installation. Factory primed and ready for paint or faux finish. Can be cut, drilled, glued, or screwed. Can be used on the interior or exterior. 25 1/2-in OD x 3 1/2-in ID x 5 1/2-in P Brontes Ceiling Medallion, Two Piece (Fits Canopies up to 3 5/8-in). Ekena Millwork Brontes 25.5-in x 25.5-in White Urethane Ceiling Medallion | CM25BR2-03500