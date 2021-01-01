Armen Living Bronson 26 in. Low Back Black Faux Leather and Brushed Stainless Steel Swivel Bar Stool

Bring the Bronson Swivel Bar Stool from Armen Living into your beautiful home It is the best choice to bring in another seating option and does so without compromising on comfortability. The wonderful faux leather and stainless-steel accents give the Bronson a look of refinement, making you proud to show it off in your home. The foam-padded seat cushion offers you the most comfort available to you This curved open-back stool will keep you relaxed while enjoying dinner with your friends and family. The Bronson also features a convenient metal footrest, for additional support and stability. This stool comes in your color choice of Black, Gray, and White faux leather. It is also available in your choice of 26 in. counter height and 30 in. bar height.